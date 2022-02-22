Callum McGregor believes Celtic can turn around Europa Conference League tie

Celtic captain Callum McGregor feels they can turn around their Europa Conference League tie against Bodo/Glimt if they sharpen up their concentration and quality in the second leg.

The Norwegian champions took a big step towards reaching the last 16 when they won 3-1 at Parkhead last week.

Celtic have it all to do in the Arctic circle, where heavy snow is forecast for Thursday’s encounter.

McGregor admitted they were not at their usual standards in the first leg but he saw enough in the game to give him confidence that Celtic can make a fight of it.

The midfielder said: “Being out there, you can normally tell how the game is going. We had good possession in good areas, we just lacked a little bit of quality in that sense, where we have normally been good.

“Sometimes you come off the pitch and think ‘that was tough’. It was a tough game for us but I still felt there were a lot of good moments for us and a lot of good situations.

“We will analyse where we went wrong and go for it and try to turn it around.”

Celtic showed in the Europa League group stage that they can get goals on the road – scoring eight in three matches, although they conceded nine.

McGregor said: “We are that type of team that we still want to be aggressive even if we are going away from home, we still want to play the same way, and that way will get us chances.

“It’s then just being ruthless and clinical when the chances come.

“We had some good chances at good times in the first leg and just didn’t take them, or the final pass wasn’t there, and that can be the small difference at this level.

“So we have to realise that and when we go there, we have to be spot on.

“We have to play quicker and be more aware of what’s around you, the spaces are only there for split seconds and you’ve got to play the pass or make the action in the final third.”