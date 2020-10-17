Carlos Corberan hopes Huddersfield pride restored with win at Swansea

New Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan believes he is finally changing the mentality of his new group of players after two torrid seasons following a 2-1 win at Swansea.

The former Marcello Bielsa protege at Leeds saw his side pick up their first away win since July as they stripped Swansea of their unbeaten record in the Championship this season at the Liberty Stadium .

The Terriers won just three times as they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018-19 and almost went down again before finishing 18th last term.

“It has been two tough seasons at Huddersfield and I could feel that in the players. They arrived for pre-season as the team that had lost more games this year than any other in the four divisions,” said Corberan.

“I’m here to change that situation. I want the players to feel proud of what they are doing and the fans to be proud of them.

“I was happy about the mentality of my team from the first minute. We knew it was going to be a tough game because of the quality of Swansea.

“We defended too much in the first half, but in the second we broke their press and we were better. We started to play more in their half and the players trusted in themselves and in the work we have done.”

Harry Toffolo put the Terriers ahead after 23 minutes only for Andre Ayew to level from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

Josh Koroma netted his first goal for Huddersfield midway through the second half to settle the contest.

For Swansea manager Steve Cooper it was a bad result the day after he saw one of his star players, Welsh international Joe Rodon, leave the club to join Premier League Tottenham for £11million.

“Joe’s left now, but he was excellent after coming back from Wales duty. He said he was interested in going to Spurs, but that if it didn’t come off he’d work doubly hard at Swansea,” said Cooper.

“He’s a diamond of a lad and he will give everything to Spurs. Whatever he does it won’t be for the lack of trying.

“I didn’t want him to go. Who would want one of their biggest assets to leave? But in terms of fees, salaries, contracts, things like that, that’s not my remit.

“Whatever I feel about it is irrelevant. He has gone and I have to focus on the players I have got under my control here.

“The performance today was good enough to win the game, but we conceded two really poor goals. We missed so many clear cut chances.

“It was the most chances we have created in any of our games this season. If you’d have told me before the game that we would have created that many chances then I would have taken it.

“Even though we conceded two goals, we could have scored four or five. We’re disappointed that we let the game slip away from us. We just weren’t clinical enough.”