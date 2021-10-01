Chris Cadden happy Hibs are in the thick of competitive start to Premiership

Hibernian’s Chris Cadden is loving being in the thick of one of the most competitive starts to a Scottish Premiership campaign in recent times.

Rangers and Celtic have traditionally dominated the league, but both the Glasgow clubs have encountered difficulty this term, while others have stepped up to the challenge in the first two months of the campaign.

After seven games, only two points separate the top four of Rangers, Hibs, Hearts and Motherwell, while Dundee United, Celtic and Aberdeen lurk just behind in mid-table.

Cadden believes the current situation is refreshing for Scottish football and hopes it continues deep into the campaign.

He said: “It’s been great. The standard’s really good. Every week you look at the fixtures and you have a tough game. There are no easy games in this league.

“It’s what you want, though. You want a competitive league, to get the Scottish Premiership as strong as possible. I love the Scottish game, it’s what I grew up watching and what I loved watching the most.

“To see the league go through this period, it’s nice to be involved in it and it’s nice to watch as well.”

Hibs could go top of the Premiership if they win away to leaders Rangers on Sunday.

Cadden said: “It’s obviously an incentive to go top of the league but we’re not looking that far ahead. We’re just going to try and do our best.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game and whatever the result is, we’ll take it from there.”

Cadden – who joined Hibs in January – returned to action in early September after five months sidelined by a hairline fracture in his back.

He is eager to re-establish himself in the team after suffering such a significant setback so early in his time at Easter Road.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s been brilliant to be back because it’s been a frustrating period. I started pretty well at Hibs but it was frustrating to get the injury, especially the type of injury it was.

“Because it was a fracture, I just had to sit and let it heal. I couldn’t really do much.

“There were a couple of months where it felt like I was standing still. But I’m past that now and I’m back training and available.

“I’ve been patient with myself but I feel good so hopefully I can kick on now.”