Is Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace on TV? Live streams, watch online as Sean Dyche's side look to pile further misery on the Eagles

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace today as the Tricky Trees bid to pile further misery on Oliver Glasner's side, with FourFourTwo laying on all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Sunday 01 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Nottingham Forest secured a play-off place in the next round of the Europa League with a comfortable win over Ferencvaros in midweek.

Star man Igor Jesus got two of the goals and they'll need more of the same from the Brazilian as they face Palace on Sunday.

The Eagles are in a rut and haven't won in 2026, with their latest success coming against Shelbourne in the UEFA Conference League in December.

Their last Premier League win was earlier that month against Fulham, and with Marc Guehi gone, Oliver Glasner is dealing without their captain and leader as he tries to rally his troops.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Forest vs Crystal Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace on TV in the UK?

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace is one of three games that get underway at 2pm on Sunday, all of which are live on Sky Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace in the US

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Is there a Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace free live stream?

There is no dedicated free coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace, but Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US.

You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get much value afterwards.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

Forest are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games, with two wins over Brentford and West Ham and a draw with Arsenal.

Sean Dyche's side are five points above the relegation places and could do with a win over Palace this weekend to bolster their survival hopes.

Goalkeeper John Victor will spend a significant period on the sidelines, with Matz Sels expected to continue in between the sticks.

Chris Wood is still sidelined with a knee injury, and new signing Lorenzo Lucca will provide healthy competition for in-form Jesus.

Palace are in turmoil, and star man Jean-Philippe Mateta is still rumoured to be heading elsewhere before Monday's deadline, which will be a huge blow

With Guehi gone, only Brennan Johnson has arrived so far, and it looks as though Joregn Stand Larsen's move to Selhurst Park has seemingly fallen through, too.

Glasner will be without the suspended Adam Wharton this weekend, as he sits out following his red card against Chelsea.

Jefferson Lerma will start in midfield alongside Will Hughes, as the Eagles try to turn their fortunes around.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Crystal Palace

Forest should ease to victory over an out-of-form Palace, who have been dreadful of late.