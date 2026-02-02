Sunderland sign 15-goal winger for cut-price fee on transfer deadline day: report

The Black Cats have added to their influx of summer spending this month by adding 22-year-old Nilson Angulo.

An Ecuador international with six goals and seven assists in the Belgian Pro League this season, Angulo is undergoing a medical overseas, according to Sky Sports, ahead of completing an initial £15 million transfer.

Sunderland spent upwards of £150m in the summer transfer window, completely reshaping Regis Le Bris' promotion-winning squad.

Sunderland are signing Nilson Angulo from Anderlecht

Nilson Angulo on Ecuador duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

The team have exceeded expectations during the first half of the season, sitting 10th in the Premier League table at the beginning of February, all but safe from relegation back to the Championship.

This has allowed the club to press on with further acquisitions in the knowledge that they are due at least one additional year's worth of Premier League revenue, widely understood to be in excess of £100m.

The Black Cats have been in good form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angulo's arrival on Wearside will see £20m summer addition Simon Adingra leave the club on loan, as per reports.

The Ivorian winger is expected to leave Sunderland for AS Monaco until the end of the season after failing to have the desired impact at the Stadium of Light since joining from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Angulo only recently signed a contract extension with Anderlecht, back in September 2025, but is on the move, leaving Belgium after three-and-a-half years with the 34-time Pro League champions.

The Ecuadorean has 15 goal contributions in all competitions this season, across 30 appearances.

Transfermarkt value Angulo at €7m.