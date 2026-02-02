Two Chelsea defenders LEAVE Stamford Bridge after latest Jeremy Jacquet development: report

Chelsea could see two defenders depart Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline

Chelsea are expected to part company with a pair of young defenders before the transfer deadline, despite losing out on a major target in the same position.

Chelsea are going to have to settle for an alternative to Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet after it became apparent the youngster has chosen Liverpool as his next club.

The Blues had been in talks with Jacquet's representatives and the Ligue 1 club, according to Sky Sports News, with the Frenchman's preference to play in the Premier League, but Liverpool's late swoop has apparently turned the player's head.

Chelsea moving two defenders out of club despite Jacquet transfer failure

Axel Disasi could be leaving Chelsea on transfer deadline day (Image credit: Getty Images)

"What Liverpool like to do is strike late. They don't like bidding against themselves," transfers journalist Kaveh Solhekol said on SSN.

"What they've done in the past is wait until the last minute and then come in to get him.

Chelsea and Liverpool target Jeremy Jacquet (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The pull of Liverpool is so strong, players choose to go to Liverpool," he added, despite the Reds' difficulties this season.

It is believed that the motivation behind Jacquet's decision is the likelihood he will become a central figure at Anfield next term, when his transfer becomes official.

"The player's thinking is, 'Virgil van Dijk is 35 in the summer, there are question marks over Ibrahima Konate's long-term future, I'm going to be a key player'," Solhekol added. "Whereas at Chelsea, he'd have more of a fight on his hands."

Chelsea's cohort of young central defenders has swelled in recent seasons and despite the financial incentive on offer at Stamford Bridge, Jacquet appears to have chosen Anfield as his next destination.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have reacted to news of Jacquet's choice by deciding to bring Mamadou Sarr back to the club from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, who are also owned by Todd Boehly's BlueCo parent company.

As a result, the recently-recalled defender Aaron Anselmino will be loaned to Strasbourg for the remainder of the season, to cover for Sarr's absence.

That is not likely to be the only centre-back departure from Chelsea before the 7pm transfer deadline, though, as Axel Disasi is expected to complete a loan switch across London to West Ham United.

The Frenchman has been frozen out at Stamford Bridge this season and while he has returned to training since Liam Rosenior's arrival as first-team head coach, Disasi's minutes are likely to be limited for the remainder of the campaign.

West Ham are seeking defensive reinforcements as they look to stave off relegation from the Premier League. The club have shipped 48 goals this term, the most in the division.