Is Man United vs Fulham on TV? Live streams, preview, watch online as Michael Carrick bids to extend unbeaten run

Watch Manchester United vs Fulham today as Michael Carrick bids to extend his unbeaten run as head coach, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Man Utd vs Fulham key information • Date: Sunday 01 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Manchester United have seemingly turned a corner following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

Michael Carrick's record stands at two wins from two, and with Fulham to come next, the Red Devils are right in the mix for a top-four finish this season.

The Cottagers are equally on song of late, losing just two of their last ten games in all competitions.

Marco Silva's side came from behind to beat Brighton last weekend, with Harry Wilson netting an injury-time winner at Craven Cottage.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man United vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Man Utd vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

Man Utd vs Fulham is one of three games that get underway at 2pm on Sunday, all of which are live on Sky Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV setup or a more modern streaming package without a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.

Watch Man Utd vs Fulham in the US

Man Utd vs Fulham is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Man Utd vs Fulham from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Man Utd vs Fulham. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Man Utd vs Fulham: Premier League preview

Manchester United's fortunes have been turned on their head ever since Amorim was relieved of his duties.

The Red Devils are unbeaten since December in the Premier League, and have recently posted huge scalps over Man City and Arsenal in successive weeks.

The bad news is that the star of the show, Patrick Dorgu, is out for up to 10 weeks after he sustained a hamstring problem in the win against Mikel Arteta's side.

Carrick may be forced to recall Matheus Cunha, who has made an impact as a substitute of late, with Benjamin Sesko also waiting in the wings.

Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

Fulham continue to go from strength to strength under Silva, who has been one of the names mentioned for the Manchester United job in the summer.

The Cottagers are currently 7th in the table and could jump above Liverpool with a win against the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday, should results also go their way.

Given their tame summer business, the former Hull City boss is doing a fine job, as his Fulham side continues to punch well above their weight.

They did draw with Manchester United in the reverse fixture earlier this season, so that will provide some confidence heading to the north-west.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Man Utd vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man Utd 2-1 Fulham

Manchester United seem to have a new lease of life under Carrick and should have more than enough to ease past the Cottagers.