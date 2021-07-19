Cillian Sheridan and Ian Lawlor join Dundee
By PA Staff
Dundee have announced the signing of striker Cillian Sheridan and goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.
Sheridan has signed a two-year deal with the Dens Park club, following a two-week trial period.
The 32-year-old Irish striker started his career with Celtic and has previously played with Motherwell, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock in his well-travelled career.
Most recently, Sheridan, capped three times for Republic of Ireland, was with Polish side Wisla Plock.
Fellow Irishman Lawlor, 26, also joins the club on a two-year deal after departing Doncaster.
The 26-year-old came through Manchester City’s academy before loan spells at Barnet and Bury preceded a permanent move to Doncaster in 2017, from where he had loan spells with Scunthorpe and, most recently, Oldham.
Both transfers are subject to international clearance.
