Is Estevao injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Chelsea winger

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has issued an update on young Brazilian winger Estevao.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene this season after making his long-agreed transfer from Palmeiras in the summer.

While he has not yet become a regular starter, he has shown flashes of brilliance for the Blues, providing five goal contributions in 19 appearances so far, including three goals in the Champions League.

Estevao injury latest ahead of Newcastle United vs Chelsea

The Brazilian is one of Chelsea's most exciting talents (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup is usually an opportune time for managers to use the depth of their squad, providing minutes for some of their younger players, like Estevao.

That worked to great effect for the Brazilian in the fourth round, where he netted a goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers to help his team through.

Estêvão scores in STOPPAGE-TIME to put Chelsea back in front at Stamford Bridge! 😱 pic.twitter.com/cccm60kMY6October 4, 2025

However, the exciting winger was not in the squad to face Cardiff City, as his colleagues emerged victorious through efforts from Alejandro Garnacho (2) and Pedro Neto.

After the final whistle, Maresca revealed that Estevao remains a doubt for his side’s next game, a Premier League visit to Newcastle United.

“Estevao has a small muscular problem,” the Chelsea head coach revealed. “A light injury.”

“He won’t be available for Newcastle, but we will see for the next one. I think he can be available for the next one.”

Thankfully, Maresca has Neto, Tyrique George, Jamie Gittens, Garnacho, Facundo Buonanotte and Cole Palmer, who can all operate on that side.

Maresca hopes to have Estevao back for Chelsea's game against Aston Villa (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Chelsea are not going to go short on options thanks to an insatiable appetite for transfers, they’ll want Estevao back soon.

The Brazilian is starting to excite fans every time he takes to the pitch, which thoughts of what the 18-year-old may be capable of as he develops.

It is rare a player so young takes to the demands of the Premier League so quickly, so the Blues will want him on the pitch as much as possible.

And while he is not the first name on the teamsheet just yet, an estimated value of €80m, according to Transfermarkt, puts him behind only Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in the Chelsea squad. There is plenty of excitement at Stamford Bridge.