Is Emi Martinez injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Aston Villa goalkeeper

Aston Villa welcome Manchester United to Villa Park this weekend, with doubts over the fitness of goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The World Cup winner was withdrawn from the squad during the warm-up against Brighton at the start of the month, before returning to face former side Arsenal a few days later.

However, he then missed the Premier League outing against West Ham United, and the following trip to Basel in the Europa League, raising questions on whether he’s fit to retake his spot in the starting XI.

Emi Martinez injury latest ahead of Aston Villa v Manchester United

Martinez has a couple of scores to settle with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martinez has scores to settle this weekend, if available, having angled for a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

He was also sent off the last time these two sides met, in Manchester, for a last man foul on Rasmus Hojlund, which contributed to Villa missing out on Champions League qualification.

For the past few weeks, Martinez has been managing a back injury, which has been revealed as the cause for his recent absences.

When asked on 14 December, Villa boss Unai Emery said: “Hopefully, Emi Martinez can come back next week to train [before the Manchester United game].”

Whether that has been the case, and Emery believes the goalkeeper is ready to be thrown straight back in, remains to be seen.

Emery famously has faith in Marco Bizot as a back-up option, but the Dutchman has shipped six goals during the last three games in which he’s been called upon.

Despite that, the Villans won all three of those matches, so whether it’s Martinez or Bizot, the Midlands outfit have proven they can still get results.

Villa will want Martinez back as soon as possible (Image credit: Alamy)

Villa will hope they have Martinez back for the clash, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, but momentum could well carry them through either way.

Emery’s side are on a remarkable nine-game winning run, that has included dealing with injuries beyond just Martinez’s issues, so they look a sturdy force.

Given Manchester United arrive on the back of a 4-4 draw with Bournemouth and with Bizot’s recent record, another Martinez absence could usher in something of a goalfest.

Martinez is valued at €15m, according to Transfermarkt.