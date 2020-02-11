"It's like he's been here for two years" - Daniel James and Diogo Dalot praise Bruno Fernandes

Diogo Dalot and Daniel James have both praised Bruno Fernandes for the way he has settled in at Manchester United.

The Red Devils completed the signing of the Portugal international last month in a deal worth an initial £46.5m.

The midfielder impressed on his United debut, a 0-0 draw with Wolves before the club's winter break.

And both James and Dalot say the former Sporting CP captain has adapted well to life at the club.

“Yeah, he is settling in great. I know quite a few of the boys speak his language and he speaks great English as well," James told United's official website.

So I think as soon as he came in he put his stamp on the game and he showed what he is about in that last game, on his debut.

"He was great, with the balls he played in behind and, for me, if we can get that bond, especially playing it in behind, I think that will be great.”

Dalot is another of the squad's Portuguese speakers, and he too hailed the way his compatriot has adjusted since moving to England in the final week of the January transfer window.

"Perfectly," he replied when asked how Fernandes has settled. "I mean, it is like he has been here for two years already.

"He is getting on very well with the lads, it is very good to have him here, it is very good for me, very good for the team, he is a fantastic player and a fantastic person. So, it is one more to help the team."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad are currently in southern Spain for a warm-weather training camp.

They will return to Premier League action with an important match against fourth-placed Chelsea next Monday, with United currently trailing their upcoming opponents by six points.

READ MORE

Somehow, things have got worse at West Ham - and they didn't even play this weekend

Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer – but he shouldn't come back to England

Andy Mitten column: Why Manchester United’s trip to Marbella won’t match up to the warm weather breaks of the 1980s