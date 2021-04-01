Danny Denholm guides East Fife to victory over Clyde

Danny Denholm’s goal gave East Fife a 1-0 win over lowly Clyde

The goal came in only the fourth minute, when Chris Huggins reached the byline and chipped the ball into the area for Denholm to head in his eighth of the season.

Clyde stayed out of the bottom two thanks to a home defeat for ninth-placed Dumbarton against Airdrieonians.

The Sons went close to taking the lead late in the first half but Ruaridh Langan’s effort from just outside the area was too high.

Instead with 11 minutes remaining, Alistair Roy headed home Craig Thomson’s deep cross to seal a 1-0 victory for the visitors.

Dumbarton lost Ross Forbes to a red card for violent conduct in stoppage time.