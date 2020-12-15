Derby announce that takeover by Abu Dhabi-led consortium ‘is on track’

Derby have moved to reassure supporters that the club’s projected takeover by an Abu Dhabi-led consortium remains on track.

The Rams announced six weeks ago that they had struck a deal with Derventio Holdings, effectively led by Sheikh Khaled bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan.

Derby, who have previously stated that the takeover already has EFL approval, issued a statement on Tuesday in conjunction with Bin Zayed International.

It read: “In order to remove any ongoing speculation, both parties want to assure Derby County’s supporters that the acquisition of the club by Derventio Holdings is on track, with a view to completion before Christmas.

“Both parties will now return to applying their full attention to the completion of the deal and will not be making any further comment.”