Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in February 2025.

Newcastle United have dreams of becoming and established Champions League team.

The Magpies had a foray into Europe's elite competition last season where they were knocked out in the group stage, and this season they ended a 70-year trophy drought after lifting the Carabao Cup.

Transfers will help, with strengthening the squad rule one when looking to break into the Premier League's top four, but off the pitch measures must also be considered if they wish to make a real leap forward.

Newcastle United looking to modernise the club further

Eddie Howe celebrating with the Carabao Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle's owners have been very proactive in modernising the club. Immediately after they took over, they head hunted Dan Ashworth to be their Sporting Director, albeit losing him to Manchester United.

Rumours of a St. James' Park renovation, or even a new stadium completely rumble on, and it would certainly help show the ownerships ambition to propel the club forward.

Sandro Tonali was a flagship signing when he moved to Tyneside in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

They have first moved to expanding the training ground size, with the club confirming they have submitted plans.

An official statement on the clubs website said: "The redevelopment proposals look to build upon the significant work we've carried out at our Darsley Park site in recent years, helping to deliver elite performance facilities for our players and staff.

"Planning permission has been submitted for 1,350 square metres of necessary new-build accommodation, focusing on new office and meeting space and additional support facilities.

"In turn, the existing building will be reconfigured to provide further treatment spaces and staff support areas, alongside improved front of house facilities and an enlarged players' lounge.

Anthony Gordon moved to Newcastle in the January of 2023 (Image credit: MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The site is currently occupied by 140 personnel. Staff and visitor numbers to the site will remain unchanged following the extension.

"The proposal improves space planning, and provides enhanced facilities by enabling the removal of low quality temporary buildings.

"If approved, work is expected to be completed in summer 2026."

Newcastle are on a five game winning run (Image credit: Alamy)

An exciting end of the season beckons for Newcastle, and they may have eyes set on a finish as high as second in the Premier League.

Their game in hand over Nottingham Forest will see them take on Crystal Palace and a win could see them move third in the table, four points behind Arsenal.

The penultimate weekend of the season will see them head to the Emirates, where they won 2-0 earlier in the season in the Carabao Cup, and could provide excellent viewing for a neutral.