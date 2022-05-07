Dundee on brink of relegation after defeat to St Mirren

Dundee took a step closer to being relegated straight back to the cinch Championship after just one season following a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren.

Goals from Alex Greive and Curtis Main ensured the Paisley side’s Premiership status for another season but left their visitors on the precipice of the drop.

Livingston’s late equaliser against St Johnstone spared them that immediate fate but Dundee are now six points behind the Perth team with two games to play and a goal difference seven goals worse.

Mark McGhee’s side, who have not won since he took charge in February, could be relegated when they play Hibs on Tuesday night.

St Mirren made one change from the side that had defeated St Johnstone with Ethan Erhahon replacing the injured Connor Ronan.

Dundee, in turn, made two changes from last weekend’s loss at Aberdeen. Max Anderson and Paul McMullan both dropped to the bench, with Zak Rudden and Luke McCowan taking their places.

The visitors started brightly but found themselves behind after just four minutes after a howler from Charlie Adam.

The Dundee captain inexplicably played a pass right across the front of his own goal, presenting a tap-in for Greive from close range.

St Mirren could have doubled their lead through Main but his towering header from Alex Gogic’s cross was well saved by Harry Sharp in the Dundee goal.

Greg Kiltie then lined up a driven effort from the edge of the box that went narrowly past the post with Sharp beaten, before Adam fired a free-kick into the St Mirren wall at the other end.

Scott Tanser then picked out Conor McCarthy with a perfect cross but the Irishman could not get his header on target.

Dundee started the second half on top and only a brilliant Jak Alnwick save denied Ryan Sweeney an equaliser from Adam’s free-kick.

Jordan McGhee then scuffed a shot against the post after St Mirren had failed to clear a corner, the ball falling kindly for the goalkeeper.

Dundee would pay for those misses when they fell further behind after 55 minutes. Marcus Fraser played the ball wide to Main who took a touch before firing a shot high past Sharp.

Niall McGinn had one late chance for Dundee but his shot went well past the post.