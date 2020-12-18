Edinson Cavani still a doubt for Manchester United’s reunion with Leeds

Edinson Cavani will be assessed before Manchester United’s Premier League clash with rivals Leeds.

The 33-year-old forward has missed the previous three matches with a groin complaint that will be checked ahead of Sunday’s match.

Defenders Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe should be available after what manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called “small injuries”, while goalkeeper David De Gea is pushing to start after Dean Henderson got the nod at Sheffield United on Thursday.

Leeds have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Pablo Hernandez made his return from injury in the 5-2 win against Newcastle in midweek, coming off the bench and providing the assists for his side’s final two goals, so he could be pushing for a starting role at Old Trafford.

Centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are still sidelined while fellow defender Gaetano Berardi and midfielder Adam Forshaw are long-term absentees.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, Lingard, James, Mata, Ighalo, Martial, Rashford.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford, Poveda, Roberts, Casilla, Costa, Hernandez, Struijk, Shackleton, Davis.