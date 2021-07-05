Euro 2020: Adidas release new Uniforia ball for the semi-finals and final

Adidas has released the brand new Uniforia Finale ball to be used in the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final.

The new ball is silver and features a colour scheme tweak for the final three games of the competition, set to be played at Wembley Stadium. If you look closely, you can see the Wembley arch on the ball itself.

"Twelve hosts become one," Adidas says of the ball. "Eye-catching graphics in red, white and silver reflect London's selection as the venue that will crown the continent's kings."

The ball takes inspiration from the Adidas Roteiro ball of 2004. The Euro 2004 was panned by the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Ivan Helguera for its swerve but was the first ball used at a Euros which wasn't white, as Adidas instead opted for a silver-grey shade.

This ball will be used for both the Spain vs Italy semi-final tomorrow and England vs Denmark the day after.

The ball retails for £120 and can be bought from Adidas's official website.

