FA charges Rotherham and Norwich following ugly melee

Rotherham and Norwich have been charged with failing to control their players following an ugly melee during their Sky Bet Championship clash last weekend.

Football Association disciplinary chiefs have taken action over an angry confrontation after Millers’ defender Angus MacDonald was sent off for a dreadful challenge on on-loan Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp during the Canaries’ 2-1 win at the AESSEAL New York Stadium last Saturday.

An FA statement said: “Rotherham United FC and Norwich City FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL Championship fixture on Saturday 17 October 2020.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 70th minute of the fixture. The clubs have until Monday 26 October 2020 to provide their respective responses.”

MacDonald was dismissed by referee David Webb minutes after Michael Ihiekwe’s own goal had cancelled out Freddie Ladapo’s early strike and set the stage for Jordan Hugill to win it for the visitors at the death from the penalty spot.