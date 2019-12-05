Farke urges Norwich to brush off disappointment of Southampton defeat

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke wants his side to quickly get over the disappointment of defeat at Southampton and ready themselves for the challenge of Sheffield United.

The Canaries slumped to a 2-1 loss at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday night, which saw a recent improvement brought to an abrupt end.

A slow start again proved Norwich’s undoing, the visitors 2-0 down at the break following more lapses in defensive concentration.

Following some tactical changes, Farke’s men at least offered more of an attacking threat following the restart.

Teemu Pukki’s breakaway goal set up a tense last 25 minutes during which Norwich had chances to draw level.

Farke, though, does not want to dwell on what might have been as the squad regroup ahead of Sunday’s visit of Sheffield United, when they will again look to kick-start their Premier League survival bid.

“It was definitely possible to travel away with points. We were pretty close in the end to a precious point,” the German said at a press conference reported by the club.

“The games are coming thick and fast in this period. Today we are disappointed, but we will work hard to put it right.

“The reaction was good in the second-half. Sadly, the first 45 minutes were a bit costly for us.”

Norwich captain Christoph Zimmermann feels it is small details which can make the biggest difference.

“It would have been better for the feeling and the confidence if we would have equalised in the game. It would have given us a boost,” the German said on the Norwich website.

“But the reaction in the second-half shows there is not much we need to change in comparison to the first-half – we just need to not give away set-plays so cheaply.”