Former Scotland forward Ross McCormack joins non-league Aldershot

Former Scotland international Ross McCormack will play his football in the Vanarama National League this season after signing for Aldershot.

The 34-year-old frontman, who began his career at Rangers and joined Fulham from Leeds for £11million in July 2014 before heading for Aston Villa for £12million two years later, has committed himself to the club for the 2020-21 campaign.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Aldershot Town are delighted to announce that Ross McCormack has agreed to commit to the club for the 2020-21 season!

“The former Scotland international has a very established career at Championship level, scoring lots of goals in a number of productive seasons for Cardiff City, Leeds United, Fulham and Aston Villa.

✍️👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#44— Aldershot Town FC (@OfficialShots) September 18, 2020

“Everyone at the club would like to welcome Ross on his commitment to the Shots for the 2020-21 season.”

McCormack, who has 13 senior caps, made just 24 appearances for Villa in a difficult three-year stay during which he was loaned out to Nottingham Forest, Australian clubs Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners and later Motherwell before leaving in June last year.

He said: “It wasn’t a hard decision to make to be honest (on joining the club), but now is the right time to come back and get going again in England.

“Having spoken to Tanns [former Motherwell team-mate Craig Tanner], the gaffer and speaking to the staff and the lads here, I feel like it’s right place to do it.”