Goalkeeper Andy Fisher joins Swansea on four-and-a-half year deal from MK Dons

Swansea have signed goalkeeper Andy Fisher from head coach Russell Martin’s former club MK Dons.

Fisher has joined the Sky Bet Championship club on a four-and-a-half year contract through to June 2026.

The 23-year-old began his career in the Blackburn academy and had loan spells with FC United of Manchester and Northampton in 2019.

He joined Martin’s MK Dons on a permanent basis in October 2020 after an initial loan spell at the League One club.

Fisher made 64 appearances for MK Dons and will challenge Ben Hamer for the goalkeeping spot at Swansea.

Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda has joined Championship rivals Peterborough on loan for the rest of the season.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “Steven has got good Championship experience, is a really good size at 6ft 4in, is decent with his feet and I am really looking forward to working with him.”