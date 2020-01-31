Graham Potter: Brighton need to accept where they are and try to improve

Graham Potter used the word “perspective” when describing the build-up to Brighton’s trip to West Ham.

Those comments took on greater significance after Potter had finished his media duties, when Brighton released a statement sending their head coach and his family their condolences after the death of his father.

Following Brighton’s 3-1 defeat at Bournemouth last week, Potter had admitted he expected the intervening days until the West Ham match to be “torturous”.

When asked whether that week-and-a-half had been so bad, Potter replied: “Everything’s in perspective, isn’t it?”

He continued: “You don’t shrug things off but that’s the job, that’s the work. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have to carry on working and prepare for the next match.

“The players are disappointed when we don’t win because they want to win. But they continue to train, work hard and try their best.”

With West Ham above the relegation zone only on goal difference and Brighton just two points better off, Saturday’s clash looks vital to both clubs.

The Hammers were beaten 2-0 at home to Liverpool on Wednesday night, a match Potter attended.

“I was there. They were playing Liverpool, who are not too bad,” Potter added.

“That’s tongue in cheek. They are very good! It’s not easy playing against that team.

“I’m sure against us there will be a different feeling in the game.

“We need to try to push and get a little bit more out of everybody. We need to accept where we are and try to get better.”

Brighton will be without defender Shane Duffy, who suffered a shin injury in training.

The Seagulls are hoping the centre-half will be back to face Watford next weekend.

Left-back Dan Burn (collarbone) and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) are still absent.