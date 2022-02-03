Graham Potter: Dan Burn’s move to Newcastle was a ‘win-win’ for all parties

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has described Dan Burn’s departure for Newcastle as a “win-win situation” for all parties.

Burn completed his move to St James’ Park for a fee reported to be in the region of £13million just before the transfer window closed on Monday night.

Potter feels it represents a good deal for a 29-year-old player into the final 18 months of his contract, while giving Burn the opportunity to play for his hometown club, although the Brighton boss was also sorry to see the popular central defender leave.

“I think it’s one of those situations that is win, win, win for everybody. Newcastle get a good player and a good character, we get a good fee and the player gets a move to his boyhood club, so it’s a nice story,” said Potter.

“It was a difficult situation because of Dan’s quality on and off the pitch but we have good players in those areas and different options so we felt it was something that we were able to do and had to do.

“The thought process had lots of layers. Firstly, the player indicated that it was something that he’d like to do and explore and when he’s 29-years-old and he’s from the area and he has family there, you have to consider the human being side of it.

“Then there’s the finances of the deal and the player’s age and the amount he had left on his contract. It was good business for the club and, as I said earlier, good for everyone.”

Potter continued: “I had a chat with him before he left. It was to say thank you, to wish him well, and to have a little bit of a joke with him because he’s done fantastic with us and been a real part of what we’ve tried to do both on and off the pitch.

“He always took on the challenges with the utmost professionalism, the utmost effort, and I just wished him well, he was just a great guy.”

While Burn left, Yves Bissouma remains at the AMEX Stadium, despite speculation about his future once more.

“Another window has gone by and I’ve spent a long time speaking about it but Yves Bissouma is still here – it’s like Groundhog Day,” said Potter.

“He’s always indicated to me that he’s happy here and enjoying his football and that’s the situation and I am looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

Bissouma has not played for Brighton since the Premier League win at Everton on January 2 as he has been away with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With his country now out of the tournament, the midfielder is back with his club team-mates and trained on Thursday ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Tottenham on Sunday.

Alexis Mac Allister will not be available after testing positive for Covid-19 while away with Argentina, but Lewis Dunk (knee) and Shane Duffy (ankle) will be back in contention after injury. Adam Lallana (hamstring) could also return.