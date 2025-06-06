The intoxicating thrills and spills of profit and sustainability rules are bound to throw up some surprising transfers this summer, with clubs more willing to cut players loose that they might prefer to keep.

Newcastle United finished fifth in the Premier League in 2024-25 to claim England’s extra Champions League place and will be eager to strengthen while remaining compliant with the various financial regulations that affect their spending power.

Selling a player or players for a solid book profit would be a great way to fulfil their requirements but manager Eddie Howe will be understandably reluctant to accept key men being sold from underneath him.

Anthony Gordon could be going back home

Anthony Gordon at Everton

While there’s money to be made elsewhere in the Newcastle squad, the Magpies would rather unlock some spending readies without cashing in on the likes of Alexander Isak or Sandro Tonali to the obvious detriment of the team.

Winger Anthony Gordon could be a sale option, according to reports, and if Liverpool allow Luis Diaz to leave for Barcelona this summer the Reds might step up their interest in the former Everton man.

Luis Diaz is wanted by Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any move for the 24-year-old would be a significant boon to Newcastle, who don’t want to sell Gordon but would be able to make good use of the £80 million they’re demanding for him, according to TEAMtalk.

“While Gordon is not agitating to leave St James’ Park, where he is extremely happy, he would be very keen on the move back to Merseyside, viewing Anfield as a dream destination,” writes Fraser Fletcher.

Despite being an ex-Toffee, Gordon is a lifelong supporter of the Premier League champions, who are already well underway with a planned refreshment of their squad.

Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez are all either signed or believed to be close, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher have said their goodbyes.

Anthony Gordon is an established member of the England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Diaz joins them, Gordon could move up a few places on the Reds’ summer shopping list.

Gordon has been a positive addition for Newcastle under Howe, helping to fire them to a first major trophy for generations and a return to Europe’s premier club competition.

In all, the Premier League’s second-most fouled player has played more than 100 times for the Tyneside club, scoring 22 goals.

He made his senior England debut last year and scored the second goal in the Three Lions’ 5-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in November.

“His pace, directness, and goal-scoring ability – evidenced by 12 goals and 11 assists last season – make him an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s high-octane system,” adds TEAMtalk.

“The sale of Diaz, 28, which is a concrete possibility, could make space in the squad and give Liverpool the required funds to sign Gordon in the coming weeks.”