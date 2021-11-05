Greg Taylor delighted to sign new deal and keep working with Ange Postecoglou

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor is eager to build on his working relationship with Ange Postecoglou after extending his contract with the club.

The Scotland international, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, has pledged his future until 2025.

Taylor’s existing deal was due to run until 2023 but the new contract – signed on his 24th birthday – takes him in line with fellow full-back Anthony Ralston, who extended his stay earlier this week.

The former Kilmarnock player has made 60 appearances since arriving from Rugby Park in September 2019, including 11 under Postecoglou.

“It’s a nice day for myself and my family,” Taylor told Celtic TV. “I was desperate to extend my contract with the club, I’ve loved my two years since I’ve been here and hopefully I can continue that now.

“I enjoyed it certainly at the start of the season and had a good two or three months under the new manager and loved it. I really enjoy his way of playing and I feel it suits my game, coming inside.

“It’s definitely something I’ve enjoyed and something I can’t wait to get back out and be a part of.

“It’s just nice that the manager rewards you for what he believes you’ve done previously and it’s hopefully a relationship we can continue in the not-too-distant future.”

Young player Adam Montgomery and recent signing Josip Juranovic have filled the left-back slot during Taylor’s absence, which stands at two months, and he is relishing the challenge of winning his place back.

“There’s always going to be competition at big clubs, I’ve said this in every interview since I signed here, and that’s normal,” he said.

“The lads are playing really well at the moment and long may that continue.”

Taylor will again miss out as Celtic take on Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday but he sees light at the end of the tunnel in his rehab.

“It’s going really well and progressing nicely,” he said. “I’m desperate to get back out there. I miss it every game I watch and come and see, so I can’t wait.”