Harry Kane to start against Villa amid speculation about his Tottenham future

Harry Kane will continue to lead Tottenham’s line against Aston Villa amid fresh speculation surrounding his future.

Kane has reportedly asked to leave the club this summer but interim boss Ryan Mason has confirmed he will start against Villa.

Gareth Bale (fatigue) is a doubt, Serge Aurier is back in training following a groin injury and Ben Davies (calf) is out injured.

Tyrone Mings’ knee injury will be assessed after he missed Villa’s 3-2 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Midfielder Morgan Sanson will sit out the final two games of the season after suffering a reoccurrence of his knee problem.

Defender Matty Cash (hamstring) is also sidelined until next term with Trezeguet unlikely to feature until the end of the year due to a serious knee injury.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Doherty, Tanganga, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale, Son.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Steer, Taylor, Engels, Elmohamady, Hause, Mings, Konsa, Targett, Barkley, Chukwuemeka, El Ghazi, Luiz, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Grealish, Traore, Watkins, Davis, Wesley.