Pre-Match Poser no.8: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

It's time for another Sunday Pre-Match Poser, guaranteed to entertain and enthral, frustrate and infuriate in equal measure. Here it is:
Gianluigi Buffon and Andriy Shevchenko had one each. Kaka was on course for one prior to leaving Milan, and Alexandre Lacazette had one prior to leaving Lyon. What is it?
We'll reveal the answer on Monday, January 5, in the comments.
Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.
