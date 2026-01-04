Pre-Match Poser no.8: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

It's time for another Sunday Pre-Match Poser, guaranteed to entertain and enthral, frustrate and infuriate in equal measure. Here it is:

Gianluigi Buffon and Andriy Shevchenko had one each. Kaka was on course for one prior to leaving Milan, and Alexandre Lacazette had one prior to leaving Lyon. What is it?

We'll reveal the answer on Monday, January 5, in the comments.

