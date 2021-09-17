Hearts midfielder Peter Haring: I’m not thinking about a new contract

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring is too busy enjoying his football again to even think about his future beyond this season.

The 28-year-old only played 21 times in the previous two campaigns after being troubled by an injury around the groin area, but has already featured in 10 games this season.

Haring is out of contract next summer but is in no rush to open negotiations over a new deal.

The Austrian said: “I am open for everything but I haven’t thought about that for a second so far.

“I am enjoying my football so far but I honestly haven’t even thought about that for a second.

“Last season was a bit difficult, a bit on and off after coming back, but this season has been really good so far.

“I am enjoying playing in the team and most importantly we are doing well.”

Robbie Neilson’s side are unbeaten after five cinch Premiership matches and find themselves in the top three ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Ross County.

Haring believes their start to the season has given everyone at Tynecastle a boost following their return to the top flight.

“Probably not expectations but definitely confidence (has risen),” he said.

“It’s one thing saying we want to be up there but it’s a different thing proving it every weekend. If you get good results, especially at the start of the season, it obviously boosts your confidence and you know that you are on the right path.

“We have a really strong squad where you really have to fight for your position every day in training. That’s what it should be like when you play for such a big club.”

Hearts have shown they can compete with two of the teams in the top four last season, Aberdeen and Hibernian, but Haring felt they could have got more from each game than a point.

“As good as the start has been, the last two home games, looking back at them now, we feel a bit disappointed we didn’t manage to win at least one of them, probably both,” he said.

“I felt both games we were the dominant side and could easily have won, just little things didn’t fall our way.

“We have to look at it as a team but I have had a few chances so far this season so I should have got one goal at least already.”