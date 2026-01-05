Next Celtic manager odds as Wilfried Nancy sacked after just eight games

Wilfried Nancy lost six out of his eight games in charge of Celtic

Celtic wasted little time in moving to part company with manager Wilfried Nancy on Monday, ending the 48-year-old's dismal tenure after just 33 days.

The former Columbus Crew boss had signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Scottish champions but leaves a month after his arrival following a 3-1 defeat to Rangers, which made it six defeats from eight matches.

Nancy replaced interim boss Martin O'Neill, who had won seven of his eight games in charge, with the rapid reversal in form the first time Celtic had lost four games in a row since 1978.

Celtic next manager odds

Martin O'Neill returned for an interim stint prior to Nancy's arrival (Image credit: Alamy)

Attention will now turn to who replaces Nancy, with some familiar faces in the running, headed up by O'Neill, who is the early odds-on favourite at 4/7 with Paddy Power at the time of writing on Monday afternoon.

Former Celtic winger Shaun Maloney, who was named assistant interim manager following the exit of Brendan Rodgers in October, is next in the betting at 10/3.

Next up is former Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou, who won the 2021/22 and 2022/23 Scottish Premiership titles with the club before departing for Spurs, at 11/2.

Former Leeds and Spurs striker Robbie Keane, who enjoyed a 2010 loan spell at Celtic and is currently in charge of Hungarian side Ferencvaros, is listed as a 17/2 chance, while Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is available at 9/1.

Other outside chances include Cardiff City head coach Brian Barry-Murphy who is also 9/1 for the post, while Scott Brown, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Lee Carsley and Craig Bellamy are all 12/1.

Whoever the Bhoys choose, they will no doubt have a better grip on Scottish geography than Nancy, who declared in a post-match press conference last month that: "I know Scottish football. I know the way it is. I come from France, I come from Europe.

"I was close to signing for Carlisle when I was a player. I know exactly where I am."

Robbie Keane is seen as an outsider for the role

