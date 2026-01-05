Next Celtic manager odds as Wilfried Nancy sacked after just eight games

Celtic wasted little time in moving to part company with manager Wilfried Nancy on Monday, ending the 48-year-old's dismal tenure after just 33 days.
The former Columbus Crew boss had signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Scottish champions but leaves a month after his arrival following a 3-1 defeat to Rangers, which made it six defeats from eight matches.
Nancy replaced interim boss Martin O'Neill, who had won seven of his eight games in charge, with the rapid reversal in form the first time Celtic had lost four games in a row since 1978.
Celtic next manager odds
Attention will now turn to who replaces Nancy, with some familiar faces in the running, headed up by O'Neill, who is the early odds-on favourite at 4/7 with Paddy Power at the time of writing on Monday afternoon.
Former Celtic winger Shaun Maloney, who was named assistant interim manager following the exit of Brendan Rodgers in October, is next in the betting at 10/3.
Club StatementJanuary 5, 2026
Next up is former Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou, who won the 2021/22 and 2022/23 Scottish Premiership titles with the club before departing for Spurs, at 11/2.
Former Leeds and Spurs striker Robbie Keane, who enjoyed a 2010 loan spell at Celtic and is currently in charge of Hungarian side Ferencvaros, is listed as a 17/2 chance, while Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is available at 9/1.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Other outside chances include Cardiff City head coach Brian Barry-Murphy who is also 9/1 for the post, while Scott Brown, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Lee Carsley and Craig Bellamy are all 12/1.
Whoever the Bhoys choose, they will no doubt have a better grip on Scottish geography than Nancy, who declared in a post-match press conference last month that: "I know Scottish football. I know the way it is. I come from France, I come from Europe.
"I was close to signing for Carlisle when I was a player. I know exactly where I am."
Odds in full
Martin O'Neill
4/7
Shaun Maloney
10/3
Ange Postecoglou
11/2
Robbie Keane
17/2
Kieran McKenna
9/1
Brian Barry-Murphy
9/1
Scott Brown
12/1
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
12/1
Lee Carsley
12/1
Craig Bellamy
12/1
Roberto Martinez
14/1
Damien Duff
14/1
Darren Fletcher
14/1
Jens Berthel Askou
14/1
Mark Robins
14/1
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.