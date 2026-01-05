How to watch Nigeria vs Mozambique online, on TV, and from anywhere as Super Eagles look to avoid AFCON upset

Watch Nigeria vs Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Nigeria vs Mozambique: key information • Date: Monday 05 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 local • Venue: Fez Stadium, Fes • TV & Streaming: Channel 4 Sport (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 Sport (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Nigeria are still priced as the third favourite to win the competition in its entirety, and their recent performances back up those claims.

It's three from three so far at the 2025 edition, having scored eight goals in the process along the way.

Mozambique come into this game as the competition's best third-placed team, but are rightly the underdogs to knock out the Super Eagles.

It's just one win from three for Chiquinho Conde's side, after finishing behind the Ivory Coast and Cameroon in Group F.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nigeria vs Mozambique online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Nigeria vs Mozambique for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Nigeria vs Mozambique live and free on the 4Seven TV channel and the Channel 4 website.

Nigeria vs Mozambique free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming on the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Nigeria vs Mozambique from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Is Nigeria vs Mozambique on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Nigeria vs Mozambique on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 14:00pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Nigeria vs Mozambique in Africa

Nigeria vs Mozambique will be shown live on SuperSport in both Nigeria and Mozambique.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria vs Mozambique: Preview

It is hard to argue that Nigeria's squad is one of the strongest at the 2025 tournament.

Glittered with some of Europe's top talents, Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is enjoying another stellar period, having scored two and assisted two in his opening three games.

Victor Osimhen played in front of the former Everton man in the 3-2 win over Tunisia, and the pair could once again be recalled to play together for this Round of 16 clash.

Fulham star Alex Iwobi was also rested for the final group game against Uganda, and could be back in contention for this one.

Mozambique must be credited for progressing to this stage with a group that contained two African powerhouses in the Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

Their only win came against Group F's other side in Gabon, eventually emerging winners by 3-2 in Marrakesh.

Sporting winger Geny Catamo has been a joy to watch so far at the competition, scoring against Cameroon and Gabon.

But there is seemingly no pressure for the Mambas heading into this one, who have already yielded their best-ever finish at the games by reaching the last 16.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nigeria 4-1 Mozambique

Nigeria have plenty of firepower to boast and should ease through into the last eight.