Manchester City outcast on Wolves transfer radar as Premier League lifeline proposed

Wolves are seeking to avoid relegation to the Championship during the second half of the 2025/26 Premier League season and will look to strengthen Rob Edwards’ squad in January.

It is thought the stricken Midlands side are considering adding the Manchester City midfielder on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Phillips, 30, is out of favour at the Etihad Stadium and has been for some time, spending last season on loan at Ipswich Town and the second half of 2023/24 with West Ham United. Neither side chose to make the England international’s stay permanent.

Wolves to offer Kalvin Phillips a Premier League lifeline

Kalvin Phillips during pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolves are the latest side from the Premier League’s stable of bottom-half clubs to explore the possibility of signing ex-Leeds United anchor Phillips.

Despite taking over at Molineux only recently, reports had suggested former Middlesbrough, Watford and Luton Town boss Edwards was already under pressure, which could have affected the club’s transfer business if poor results had continued. Edwards' position is no longer thought to be under threat after Wolves finally recorded their first league win of the season with an emphatic victory over West Ham United last weekend, which followed a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Get premium Wolves tickets HERE with Seat Unique! The WV1 Club Hospitality at Wolves offers seats behind the goal and access to the WV1 Lounge two hours before kick-off and one hour post-fixture. Guests enjoy an unlimited two-course self-service grazing menu and half-time refreshments, providing a comfortable, continuous, and great-value matchday experience.

Under-fire chairman Jeff Shi, however, did stand down from his position last month amid mounting scrutiny. Wolves lost key players Matheus Cunha and Rayan Aït-Nouri during the summer transfer window and additions have so far failed to deliver on the pitch.

Thirty-one cap England man Phillips has made just one appearance for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City this term - a seven-minute run-out in the Carabao Cup victory over League One outfit Huddersfield Town back in September. Phillips will likely need to prove his fitness before sealing a loan.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The former Elland Road man would become Wolves’ second-oldest outfielder, should a switch be agreed this month, and one of only a handful of homegrown players, both of which are thought to be factors in the club’s initial interest.

Phillips has two-and-a-half years left to run on a lucrative Manchester City contract, which he signed in the summer of 2022 following a £40 million transfer from Leeds.

The player is unlikely to force his way back into Guardiola’s thinking during the second half of the season and is open to proving his faculties elsewhere.

Kalvin Phillips was a key player for England at the European Championships in 2021

Wolves recently ended a run of 11 straight league defeats and have picked up four points in their last two fixtures. They remain 12 points from safety with an inferior goal difference to the teams above them.

Since Edwards’ arrival, Wolves have tended to use a three-man defence, supported by a defensive midfield duo or trio and wing-backs. Brazilian pair André and João Gomes have usually partnered each other in front of the defence, however, the former is reportedly subject to transfer interest from Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray.

More recently, Edwards has deployed attacker Jhon Arias and teenage academy product Mateus Mane in shuttling central midfield roles, which appears to have helped the team with their recent points yield.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mane's emergence as a first-team option could yet sink Phillips' hopes of a Molineux lifeline, although the latter's vast experience, Premier League and international pedigree and hunger to play are all likely to work in his favour.

In FourFourTwo’s view, a prospective transfer has the potential to benefit all parties including both clubs and the player.

The writing appears to have been on the wall regarding Phillips’ Manchester City future for some time, causing his stock to fall. Therefore, if he has designs on representing a Premier League club in the years to come, he will only be able to convince interested teams of his evergreen ability by demonstrating it, even if that is in a side who have significant work to do to save themselves from the drop.

Presently, he is not being afforded that opportunity by Manchester City.

FourFourTwo understands Phillips would be keen on an Elland Road return but Leeds are unlikely to pursue a move having signed Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff last summer. Meanwhile, club captain Ethan Ampadu has been a mainstay at the heart of midfield since arriving two-and-a-half years ago and is considered a key player by manager Daniel Farke.