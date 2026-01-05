Chelsea self-sabotage hands Manchester City major advantage in January transfer race

The January transfer window is here and Manchester City look set to make a splash

Enzo Maresca left Chelsea on New Year&#039;s Day
Enzo Maresca parted company with Chelsea on New Year's Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

The January transfer window is open for business and with the race for the Premier League title and Champions League spots still wide open, it could potentially be a season-defining month for a number of teams at the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea currently sit fifth, just outside of the Champions League places, but begin the month not only needing to navigate the January sales, but also requiring a new manager, following Enzo Maresca’s New Year’s Day departure.

Chelsea hand Man City an Antoine Semenyo transfer advantage

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts as Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea (obscured), gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on January 25, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side are eyeing a major January transfer (Image credit: Getty Images)

And this current transitional period in west London could end up impacting what looks set to be the first big deal of the January window.

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo appears destined to leave the Cherries in the coming days, after a £65 million release clause in his contract became active on January 1.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo

The race is on to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo (Image credit: Getty Images)

The in-form 25-year-old, who has netted nine Premier League goals so far this season and was ranked at No.55 in FourFourTwo’s 100 best players in the world last month, has been one of this season’s stand-out players and therefore has a host of big hitters in for him.

This includes Manchester City, who look to be the frontrunners to sign the Ghana international, but Chelsea are also reported to have made an enquiry last month.

That, however, was before Maresca’s exit and City appear to have taken full advantage, amid reports that the player himself has snubbed a move to Stamford Bridge by claiming that he wants to join Pep Guardiola’s title-chasers.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United were also linked with the winger before Christmas, but appear to be behind City in the race to make the first major signing of the window.

In Liverpool’s case, Arne Slot’s team are likely to be prioritising a new centre-back this month, given their poor form at the back this season, plus the fact that Virgil van Dijk turns 35 in the summer and Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is attracting interest from Liverpool

Marc Guehi has a host of admirers both domestically and abroad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Guehi was close to joining the Reds in the summer, only for the move to fall through at the 11th hour, but with the England international into the final six months of his Crystal Palace contract, that could also become one to watch this month.

Arne Slot’s side will no doubt be monitoring that situation this month, but may face fresh competition from Manchester City, with the BBC reporting that following injuries to Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones, Guardiola’s side are now exploring a move for the 25-year-old.

The likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have also shown an interest in the England defender, who can now sign a pre-agreement with an overseas club.

