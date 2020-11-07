Honours even as Arbroath held by Queen of the South

Arbroath and Queen of the South both claimed their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Gayfield Park.

Stephen Dobbie came close to an opener for Queen of the South in just the second minute, but the forward was denied by a smart save from Derek Gaston.

But the visitors did take the lead after 32 minutes. Gregor Buchanan’s diagonal ball picked out James Maxwell, who controlled before firing past Gaston.

Arbroath were level just three minutes after the break as Bobby Linn fired in from close range.

Dale Hilson struck an effort against the crossbar on the hour mark as the hosts looked to claim the lead.

And Jack Leighfield had to produce superb saves from Ricky Little and Hilson to secure the point for Queen of the South.