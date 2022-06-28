Hull sign defender Tobias Figueiredo following release by Nottingham Forest
By PA Staff published
Hull have signed Portuguese defender Tobias Figueiredo following his release by Nottingham Forest.
The 28-year-old centre-half, who made 28 Sky Bet Championship appearances last season as Forest won promotion to the Premier League, has agreed a two-year contract.
Tigers head coach Shota Arveladze told his club’s official website: “We’ve been looking for a good and strong centre-back and we’re more than happy to have brought Tobias in.
“He knows our league and how to play in the Championship. He’s a solid and smart defender, who is good in position.”
Figueiredo, whose contract at Forest expires on July 1, made a total of 122 appearances in all competitions after arriving at the City Ground from Sporting Lisbon in 2018.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.