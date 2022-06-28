Hull sign defender Tobias Figueiredo following release by Nottingham Forest

Hull have signed Portuguese defender Tobias Figueiredo following his release by Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old centre-half, who made 28 Sky Bet Championship appearances last season as Forest won promotion to the Premier League, has agreed a two-year contract.

Tigers head coach Shota Arveladze told his club’s official website: “We’ve been looking for a good and strong centre-back and we’re more than happy to have brought Tobias in.

“He knows our league and how to play in the Championship. He’s a solid and smart defender, who is good in position.”

Figueiredo, whose contract at Forest expires on July 1, made a total of 122 appearances in all competitions after arriving at the City Ground from Sporting Lisbon in 2018.