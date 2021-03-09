Ilias Chair has QPR moving up the table after Wycombe win

Ilias Chair’s first-half goal was enough to earn QPR a 1-0 victory at home to Wycombe.

It was an unhappy return to Loftus Road for Gareth Ainsworth, where the Wycombe boss was a fans’ favourite during seven years as a player and also two spells as caretaker manager.

Ainsworth’s side remain bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, having suffered four consecutive defeats and scored just one goal in their last six matches.

QPR, on the other hand, have been enjoying a fine second half to the season and are still in with an outside chance of a play-off place.

This win was their sixth in nine matches and lifted them into the top half of the table, while the clean sheet was their third in five games.

Chris Willock was the architect of their 23rd-minute winner, superbly evading two challenges on the right and then shooting past goalkeeper David Stockdale at the near post for Chair to add the finishing touch from virtually on the goal-line.

Rangers had been on top, with Stefan Johansen just unable to get to Lee Wallace’s left-wing cross and shortly afterwards bringing a save from Stockdale with a left-footed strike.

The visitors responded well to going behind and enjoyed a decent spell of pressure in which Anis Mehmeti’s shot was pushed away by Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

But that was a rare attack by the Chairboys, who were on the back foot again after the interval.

Charlie Austin fired over as QPR continued to dominate, and Chair shot against the outside of the near post after being set up by Rob Dickie.

QPR hit a post again when Willock steered his shot against the woodwork after a pull back from the left by Wallace, who was found by Johansen’s clever pass.

And Dickie headed wide from a cross by fellow centre-back Yoann Barbet as the hosts searched in vain for a second goal.

Lyndon Dykes, on as a substitute for Austin, also had a chance but sliced a shot wide from inside the penalty area.

The Scotland striker has scored just once from open play since his summer move from Livingston.

Another goal would have made things much more comfortable for the R’s, who had to deal with a series of high balls into their box in the final few minutes.