Quiz! Can you name the 25 players with the best goals per match ratio in Premier League history?

The Premier League has had a famous history of top-class goalscorers, but who were the most efficient?

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

We have a new football quiz for you and Premier League smarts are essential for this one.

We've given you just six minutes to identify all 25 Premier League leaders by goals per match, so it's a toughie! Don't forget to let us know how you get in on the comments!

