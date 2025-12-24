Quiz! Can you name the 25 players with the best goals per match ratio in Premier League history?

We have a new football quiz for you and Premier League smarts are essential for this one.

QUIZ Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

Many thousands of goals have been scored in the English top flight since 1992-93 but sometimes a simple tally doesn't tell the whole story. Our latest quiz asks you to name the 25 Premier League hitmen to have played more than 15,000 minutes with the best goals per match ratio.

We've given you just six minutes to identify all 25 Premier League leaders by goals per match, so it's a toughie! Don't forget to let us know how you get in on the comments!

