Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Ludogorets in the Europa League.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some other milestone strikes for the Spurs forward at his boyhood club.

Harry Kane grabbed his first goal for Tottenham at the age of 18 in a 4-0 win at Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League back in December 2011 (Julien Behal/PA)

Harry Kane had to wait close to two years before he could open his account at White Hart Lane, but did so in a Capital One Cup tie against Hull in October 2013 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Harry Kane guided home a cross from Christian Eriksen ahead of team-mate Paulinho to get off the mark in the Premier League in a 5-1 victory over Sunderland towards the end of the 2013-14 season (Adam Davy/PA)

The first hat-trick of Harry Kane’s career occurred in October 2014 at home to Asteras Tripolis. A header at the back post sealed the treble and he ended the night in goal after Hugo Lloris was sent off (David Davies/PA)

A late penalty from Harry Kane kept Spurs in the FA Cup with a 2-2 draw against Leicester in January 2016 and also saw him hit the 50-goal mark for the club (Nigel French/PA)

Harry Kane’s 25th league goal of the 2015-16 season earned him a first ever Premier League golden boot. He rounded Asmir Begovic to score in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in May 2016, but the dropped points handed Leicester the title (John Walton/PA)

An instinctive flick past David De Gea ensured Harry Kane was Tottenham’s final goalscorer at White Hart Lane in a 2-1 win over Manchester United in May 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)

Luck was on Harry Kane’s side as he reached a century of goals for Tottenham, lobbing Everton’s Jordan Pickford with a cross from the byline in a comprehensive Premier League win at Goodison Park in September 2017 (Dave Howarth/PA)

Merseyside was again home to Harry Kane’s next milestone – his 100th goal in the Premier League. He snatched Spurs a 2-2 draw at Liverpool in February 2018 with a stoppage-time penalty after he had missed an earlier spot-kick (Peter Byrne/PA)

Harry Kane’s 89th-minute winner, a deflected header, saw him reach 150 Tottenham goals and helped Spurs to a 2-1 win over PSV in the Champions League group stage in October 2018. It was a key victory on their way to the final in Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane scored his first goal at Tottenham’s new stadium in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the 2019-20 campaign, holding off Bjorn Engels before firing home (John Walton/PA)