Joe Hart determined to make impression after securing fresh start at Tottenham

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart insists he is ready to start again after joining Tottenham on a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after leaving Burnley at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Hart will provide competition alongside Paulo Gazzaniga for regular number one Hugo Lloris.

“There’s no getting away from it, it’s been a difficult couple of years for me personally but I feel I’ve got so much to give,” he told the club’s official site.

“I’m here to work as a team player, whether my name is on the team sheet or not it’s a squad effort. I know what it takes to win titles and change a squad’s dynamic for the better.

“I’ve got huge admiration for Hugo, one of the world’s greatest goalkeepers. I feel like I’m starting again, I quite enjoy that feeling. My body is certainly ready.

“I love the idea of European football. You can’t help but get excited by this club.

“(They have) one of the world’s best coaches (Jose Mourinho) and I’ve always had a good relationship when playing against him, we’ve always found a way to come together and discuss the game.”

During 12 years at Manchester City, Hart won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup.

Hart fell out of favour at the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola’s arrival in 2016 and had loan spells at Torino and West Ham.

He joined Burnley in 2018 and made 24 appearances but was behind Nick Pope last term.

Hart, who started his career at Shrewsbury, has 75 caps for England but has not played for his country for almost three years.