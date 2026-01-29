Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema could make shock Bernabeu return: report
Karim Benzema left Real Madrid in 2023 after 14 years at the Bernabeu
Karim Benzema is reportedly at war with current club Al-Ittihad, amid talks of a move back to Real Madrid.
Benzema, 38, left Los Blancos for Saudi Arabia in 2023 and has since scored 54 goals in 83 games for the Middle-Eastern outfit.
With just six months left on his current deal, the French striker is said to now be engulfed in a dispute with the club's owners over a failed contract extension.
Karim Benzema tipped for Real Madrid return amid Al-Ittihad fallout
Benzema is still seen as one of the best centre-forwards to wear the Real Madrid shirt in the modern era, having netted a whopping 354 goals in all competitions for the Spanish outfit.
After choosing to call time on his career with Real three years ago, the former Lyon man has since been plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, alongside superstars such as N'Golo Kante and Fabinho.
But according to information from Fichajes, Benzema now wants to return to his former club after a high-profile spat with Al-Ittihad's owners.
Initially offered a new bumper contract in Saudi Arabia, Benzema and his entourage believe the terms have changed over an agreement, with a pay cut now being suggested by the club.
As such, the 38-year-old has told representatives at the Saudi Pro League club he has no intention of playing for them again, and was subsequently left out of the squad for Thursday's game with Al Fateh SC.
Now, as per the report from Spain, Benzema's agent has touched base with Real Madrid over a return to the club, with current boss Alvaro Arbeloa left to decide whether the Frenchman would be a fit in his system.
Florentino Perez and his team are now said to be 'scrambling' to decide whether to bring the forward back to Real Madrid, with his salary and playing demands all said to be playing a factor.
In FourFourTwo's view, novelty aside, Benzema has had a huge payday over in the Middle East in the last three years, and should not be looking for his former club to bail him out when things go west (pardon the pun).
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
