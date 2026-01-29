Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema could make shock Bernabeu return: report

Karim Benzema is reportedly at war with current club Al-Ittihad, amid talks of a move back to Real Madrid.

Benzema, 38, left Los Blancos for Saudi Arabia in 2023 and has since scored 54 goals in 83 games for the Middle-Eastern outfit.

With just six months left on his current deal, the French striker is said to now be engulfed in a dispute with the club's owners over a failed contract extension.

Karim Benzema tipped for Real Madrid return amid Al-Ittihad fallout

Karim Benzema celebrates victory for Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in March 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Benzema is still seen as one of the best centre-forwards to wear the Real Madrid shirt in the modern era, having netted a whopping 354 goals in all competitions for the Spanish outfit.

After choosing to call time on his career with Real three years ago, the former Lyon man has since been plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, alongside superstars such as N'Golo Kante and Fabinho.

Karim Benzema acknowledges the fans on his official presentation as an Al-Ittihad player in June 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

But according to information from Fichajes, Benzema now wants to return to his former club after a high-profile spat with Al-Ittihad's owners.

Initially offered a new bumper contract in Saudi Arabia, Benzema and his entourage believe the terms have changed over an agreement, with a pay cut now being suggested by the club.

As such, the 38-year-old has told representatives at the Saudi Pro League club he has no intention of playing for them again, and was subsequently left out of the squad for Thursday's game with Al Fateh SC.

Now, as per the report from Spain, Benzema's agent has touched base with Real Madrid over a return to the club, with current boss Alvaro Arbeloa left to decide whether the Frenchman would be a fit in his system.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Florentino Perez and his team are now said to be 'scrambling' to decide whether to bring the forward back to Real Madrid, with his salary and playing demands all said to be playing a factor.

In FourFourTwo's view, novelty aside, Benzema has had a huge payday over in the Middle East in the last three years, and should not be looking for his former club to bail him out when things go west (pardon the pun).