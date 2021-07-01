Josh McPake joins Morecambe on loan after signing new Rangers contract

Josh McPake has signed a new contract with Rangers and will go out on a season-long loan to Sky Bet League One side Morecambe.

The 19-year-old winger impressed in League Two last season while on loan at Harrogate following similar spells at Dundee and Greenock Morton.

McPake, who has played for Scotland youths up to under-19 level, has committed his future to Rangers until the summer of 2024 with the Ibrox club having an option to recall him from Morecambe in January.

Speaking to RangersTV, he said: “I am very pleased, I have worked really hard for it and I am delighted to extend my contract here.

“I loved my loan time at Harrogate last season, moving away from home was difficult under the circumstances but I think I have really matured and really found myself.”

Head of Academy, Craig Mulholland, said: “We are delighted that Josh has extended his contract and now moves up a league in England from EFL 2 to EFL 1.

“He has matured massively in the last 12 months as a person and as a player and this is reflected in significant improvements to his physical conditioning and his performance levels in competitive first-team football, albeit we still think there is lots to come.

“There were a number of options available to Josh, however we believe moving to League One and playing against some big clubs provides the correct challenge which he needs to meet head on in order to contribute to success at his loan club and impress the manager here at Rangers.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well on this next important step in his journey.”

Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson told the club’s official website that he was pleased to seal the deal.

“Josh is a boy I’ve kept close tabs on from Scotland,” said the former Motherwell manager.

“He’s had a couple of loans now which is good, and I can see him getting better and better with each minute of football.

“Towards the end of his loan at Harrogate last season, he scored goals and he’s somebody that can play anywhere across the front three.

“He creates chances and he’s a really exciting signing for us.

“He’s still young, they think very highly of him at Rangers and Steven Gerrard and the staff have been brilliant letting us have him so we’re grateful that we’ve got him here and I think the fans will enjoy watching him.”