Kiltie keen for Killie chance after recall
Greg Kiltie is determined to force his way back into the Kilmarnock team after rediscovering his consistency at Dunfermline.
The 22-year-old has been recalled from a season-long loan at East End Park by new Killie manager Alex Dyer.
The attacking midfielder scored three goals in 16 appearances for the Pars after netting six times in a three-month spell with Morton in the second half of last season.
Kiltie told Killie TV: “I went through a stage where I didn’t play much through injury, so I am happy I have got about 30 games in between the two loans and it shows I am fighting fit and hopefully ready to come back in.
“My first spell I scored more goals without being consistent, but this season I have definitely had consistent performances and played on the left and through the middle.
“My main focus is to get myself in the team, playing every week, so hopefully I can show the manager what I can do.”
James Fowler, the club’s head of football operations, added: “He’s been able to get some good game time under his belt, which is what we were keen to get him.
“Stevie Crawford’s been great for him, I’ve watched him a few times at Dunfermline and so many of his performances have been positive.
“He’s coming back to work hard, impress the manager, and show what he can do.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.