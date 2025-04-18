‘Caoimhin Kelleher leaving Liverpool for Manchester City might suit both parties – it’s only 45 minutes down the road, he wouldn’t even need to relocate’ Former goalkeeping ace explains why a rare move between rivals makes sense this summer

Caoimhin Kelleher has played a key role in Liverpool’s march towards the Premier League title this season, but his future looks in doubt this summer.

The Irishman has been in goal for seven of the Reds’ 23 league victories, having proved reliable back-up to Alisson in recent seasons.

Liverpool, though, have signed Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive at Anfield this summer and looks set to oust Kelleher from the reckoning.

The next destination for Kelleher?

David James (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelleher has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool, and one former star has identified the perfect destination for him.

Both Manchester City and their regular goalkeeper Ederson have endured a tough season, and David James believes that, should Pep Guardiola decide to replace the Brazilian, Kelleher would be a good option.

Caoimhin Kelleher

“If you go back to last season, maybe the season before even, Alisson and Ederson for me were the top two goalkeepers around, without question,” the former Liverpool and Manchester City shot-stopper said, speaking in association with Prime Casino.

“I think Ederson has had a difficult season, I think that’s fair to say. If he were to move, I think Stefan Ortega has proven to be a reliable number two.

“Then there’s the likes of Diogo Costa (of Porto), who I really do like, I think he's a fantastic goalkeeper.

“He does everything that you would expect Pep’s goalkeepers to do. He's got that dynamism about him, agility about him. He seems calm.

James rates Diogo Costa (Image credit: Getty Images)

“But even the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher could be a suitable replacement if Pep Guardiola was looking to replace Ederson because Caoimhin, in his role for Liverpool, is essentially doing everything that Ederson does for Manchester City.

“Caoimhon’s got that calmness about him. He's unflappable. He's won trophies, which is a major thing. He knows how to get into those positions to win trophies. He's been involved in penalty shootouts, all the stuff that you want from a top goalkeeper.

“If Liverpool needed to move one goalkeeper on, and Man City might need one, you know, you probably wouldn't even have to relocate because it's only 45 minutes down the road.

“You don’t often see moves like that between two title rivals, but I think this one could benefit all parties.”