Lennon insists Celtic are not taking another trophy win for granted

Neil Lennon insists his focus is solely on Celtic ahead of the Betfred Cup final against Old Firm rivals Rangers on Sunday.

The Hoops go into the game having won the last nine trophies on offer in Scotland and with 11 straight victories in all competitions as confirmation of impressive current form.

The Light Blues are looking for the first trophy under boss Steven Gerrard and their first Betfred Cup final win since beating the Parkhead side in 2011.

Lennon, however, does not care what a cup win would mean to the Ibrox club and is confident his side will secure their 10th consecutive trophy victory if they hit top form.

He said: “We have our focus, our ideas on why we want to win, regardless of what it means to Rangers. It’s irrelevant to me.

“It’s just another game with a trophy at the end of it. We don’t take it for granted, you can see the players don’t take it for granted.

“The semi-final performance (against Hibernian), there was pressure going into that game but they handled the occasion and the pressure brilliantly.

“They played fantastically well and if they can get to that level again we’ll be delighted because then it will take a good team to beat us.”

Asked about how different a team Rangers might be from the one that Celtic beat 2-0 at Ibrox in the Ladbrokes Premiership earlier in September if, as expected, top scorer Alfredo Morelos starts this time, he said: “I’ve no idea.

Alfredo Morelos is expected to return for Rangers for the Scottish League Cup final clash with Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA Images).

“I’m not concerned about Rangers. It’s not my team and I don’t see them every day in training.

“Are they a better team with him in it?

“He scores a lot of goals and is a good player. I can’t comment on whether they are a better team or not.

“I think they’ve improved but we have improved as well and I think the performances and results back that up.”

While Celtic skipper Scott Brown scored an injury-time winner against Hamilton on Wednesday night for a 2-1 victory, Rangers let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Aberdeen at Pittodrie to leave them two points behind the champions at the top of the table.

Lennon, however, is not sure that is a pointer to the outcome of the match.

He said: “We’re two points clear but I don’t think it’s going to have any impact on Sunday. You have to take the game in isolation.

“It’s a cup final. We have our players, our tactics , our set-up and we are hoping that will be enough on the day.”