Liam Cooper could make first Leeds appearance this season against Fulham

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is hoping to make his first appearance of the season in the home game against Fulham.

Cooper missed the opening-day defeat at Liverpool and the midweek Carabao Cup exit to Hull, but is fit to return after a calf injury.

Marcelo Bielsa, who has no new injury worries, will revert back to his strongest line-up after making 11 changes on Wednesday night. Bielsa confirmed club record signing Rodrigo, who made his first start against Hull, will be among the substitutes.

Fulham boss Scott Parker has no new injury concerns.

France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, Dutch full-back Kenny Tete and United States defender Antonee Robinson could all make their Premier League debuts after featuring in the Carabao Cup win at Ipswich in midweek.

Former Chelsea full-back Ola Aina is in line for his first appearance since joining Fulham on a season-long loan deal from Torino.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Koch, Ayling, Dallas, Klich, Phillips, Costa, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford, Rodrigo, Struijk, Shackleton, Roberts, Casilla, Alioski, Poveda.

Fulham provisional squad: Rodak, Areola, Bryan, Le Marchand, Tete, Christie, Hector, Odoi, Cairney, Reed, Knockaert, Onomah, Decordova-Reid, Lemina, Mitrovic, Ramirez, Ream, Robinson, Kebano, Zambo, Anguissa, Kamara, Cavaleiro, Aina.