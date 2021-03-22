Liam Craig on course to break St Johnstone record after signing new deal
By PA Staff
Liam Craig is on course to become St Johnstone’s record appearance holder after signing a new contract.
The 34-year-old has signed a one-year extension, 48 hours after helping Saints secure an eighth top-six finish in 10 years.
The midfielder is 15 games away from former team-mate Steven Anderson’s 441-match total.
The former Falkirk and Hibernian player told his club’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign. The biggest thing – I say it to the younger players – is to enjoy every day.
“I’m enjoying it as much as I ever have. It’s great to be playing alongside a young group of players who have so much potential.
“If I can give them any advice or help along the way on and off the park, then brilliant. I take a lot of pride in still playing at this level.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.