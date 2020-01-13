"Liverpool are not buying superstars, they're making them" - Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has praised Liverpool for their record of improving players in recent seasons.

Jurgen Klopp's side opened up a 14-point lead at the top of the Premier League table following a 1-0 victory over Tottenham this weekend.

The Reds have been utterly dominant so far this season and Carragher believes a big reason for their success is Klopp's work on the training ground.

"It's not that Liverpool are just buying players with this special ability that nobody else sees these players," he told Sky Sports.

"[Andy] Robertson came from Hull, [Georginio] Wijnaldum was relegated with Newcastle, [Mohamed] Salah had been at Chelsea, [Sadio] Mane had been in the Premier League…they are not just going to the best clubs in the world and buying the best players.

"It's okay buying players but it's what you do with them. Sometimes we forget that. Once you have that player you have to improve them, and Jurgen Klopp probably doesn't get enough credit for that, the work he does as a coach. Liverpool are not buying superstars, they are making them."

The Reds have now won 20 of their first 21 Premier League games this term, which represents the best ever start to a season in Europe's top five leagues.

And Carragher does not anticipate anyone stopping Liverpool on their march to a first title since 1990.

"They look so comfortable in games, with a 1-0 lead they back themselves," he added.

"When Klopp came in it was end-to-end and exciting, they were an exciting team to watch, but now they are the best team to watch. They always do enough in games and in the big games they are at their best.

"We knew he was a top manager but I didn't think this development of the team over several years was possible. To get to this stage they are the best team in the world."

