Livingston without Gavin Reilly against Hamilton

Livingston will have to face Hamilton at home on Saturday without striker Gavin Reilly.

The former Hearts and St Mirren ace has suffered a 20cm hamstring tear and will be out for up to four months.

Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.

Loan striker Bruce Anderson returns for Accies after being unable to play against parent club Aberdeen last week.

Captain Brian Easton will have a knee problem assessed while Nathan Thomas (ankle), Marios Ogkmpoe and Lewis Smith (both hamstring) remain out.

Andy Winter (knee) and Shaun Want (thigh) have joined David Templeton (groin) in being ruled out for the rest of the season.