Major injury blow for Ross County defender Connor Randall

Ross County defender Connor Randall will be out for “a significant period of time” after fracturing his leg in the 3-1 defeat by Celtic on Saturday.

The 26-year-old came off in the 71st minute of the cinch Premiership clash in Dingwall after injuring himself in the process of stopping Hoops winger Jota.

A statement on the Staggies’ official Twitter account said: “We can today confirm that Connor Randall has suffered a fractured bone in his leg during Saturday’s match with Celtic that will keep him out for a significant period of time.

“Connor has now started his road to recovery and we know he will come back stronger than before.”