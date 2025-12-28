‘I’ll stay out of Liam’s international future unless he ever wants my advice – then I’ll give it to him and him only’ Rory Delap on the guidance he gives his son Liam

For most parents of young players looking to make their way in the game, they will be there offer their unconditional support, encouragement, and plenty of lifts to training.

But for ex-players with children, they are also able to pass on their experience in the game, as they will usually know only too well that the path to becoming a future superstar is full of twists, turns and bumps in the road,

That’s the case for ex-Stoke City star Rory Delap, who has gone from former international footballer to supportive parent, with his sons Liam and Finn plying their trade for Chelsea and Burton Albion, respectively.

Rory Delap on supporting his sons

Rory Delap during his playing days (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They’ve come through in very different ways,” Delap senior tells FourFourTwo. “Liam left Derby for Man City at 16, but Finn was released by Derby at 16.

“I like to think me and my wife instilled a work ethic in all our kids, which has got them this far. My daughter’s got herself a job and is working hard at that, too – I’m immensely proud of them.

Liam Delap has represented England up to U21s level

“We went to watch Liam in the Club World Cup in the US, and I went to Tranmere recently to watch Finn – it was called off for a power cut! It’s not always glamorous, but I wanted to take a break from work to watch and spend time with them.”

Liam moved to Chelsea in £30million deal last summer following an impressive season with Ipswich Town and has looked to build on his impressive progress which has also seen him turn out at every age group for England, up to the under-21s.

Rory was born in Sutton Coldfield, but pledged his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland, winning 11 caps between 1998 and 2004.

So what advice would he give to Liam, who has been talked up as a potential future England striker?

Rory Delap played 11 times for the Republic of Ireland (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

“I’ve always stayed out of it,” Rory says. “He’s been involved with England since he was 13 or 14 and they stuck by him when he had an injury at 14.

“He’s spoken to people in both camps, but it’s entirely his decision. If he ever wants my advice, I’ll give it to him and him only – and the same with Finn if ever has to make a decision.”

