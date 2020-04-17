Man City star Kevin De Bruyne unsure whether family illness was coronavirus

Kevin De Bruyne and his family are feeling well again after being struck down with an illness – but the Manchester City playmaker is not sure whether it was coronavirus.

Football has been suspended across the continent as countries attempt to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matches remain indefinitely halted in the Premier League and De Bruyne is unsure whether his family have had the illness.

“I am doing well, to be honest,” the 28-year-old told Sky Sports.

“The first two weeks my family was sick so it was a little bit like up and down, but now they are all healthy.

“We don’t know if we had it (coronavirus) or not but I think we’re doing well now.”

With the family over that unspecified illness, De Bruyne is trying to keep as fit as he can while adhering to coronavirus regulations.

“Well, the first two weeks was a little bit weird because I don’t know what’s going on,” the City playmaker said.

“Then I managed to get a treadmill. I was swimming a little bit because I’m lucky to have a pool downstairs.

“I was doing a couple of lengths but now mostly I’m doing a run and I would say every other day I would choose between swimming and doing some exercise, so I’m keeping fairly good for what we can on our own, I guess.”

Asked if City are sending through information and drills, he said: “They send us like a fairly big programme.

“I think at the beginning of lockdown some of the gym physios went to the club and made videos of what we can do, different types of exercises.

But there’s a few things that I like to do, obviously it’s more the running and the swimming exercise.

“I do a little bit in-between but I’m not one for sitting like an hour or two hours in a gym.

“I get bored of doing stuff on my own anyway so I prefer to do running, where I keep busy for myself and listen to some podcasts and all that stuff.”